Clouds in the sky will give us on/off chances for light rain.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler than normal in the upper 60s.

An air quality alert will be in effect throughout the morning for nearly all of NEW.

A bigger system will hit the area later tonight bringing overnight rain chances as well as rain and storm chances on Friday.

On/off showers are possible through Saturday before we get a sunnier Father's Day.

Highs in the 80s and more storm chances await next week.