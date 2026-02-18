Rain brings us back to a active weather pattern

Rain has been moving through this morning, with snow and a wintry mix falling in our more northern neighborhoods. There has even been some thunder. The rain will wrap up as the morning continues. After that, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. It will be another warm day, as gusty southwest winds push temperatures back into the 50s. There might be a few stray showers later tonight.

Thursday starts off with a good amount of sunshine, but clouds will increase later in the day ahead of the next system. This system will bring a mix of rain and snow, with more rain to the east and more snow to the west. The mix will carry over into Friday, with rain and snow continuing.

After this system moves through, temperatures will return closer to normal.