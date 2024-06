Clouds will be covering our skies for the majority of the day with rain expected throughout the day.

Most of N.E.W. will be in the low 70s with some of our southern neighborhoods reaching the mid to high 70s.

Heavier rain and thunderstorms are expected later in the afternoon into Saturday when showers and possible thunderstorms will continue and could become severe.

Temperatures will increase into the low 80s beginning on Sunday which will finally give us sunnier skies heading into next week.