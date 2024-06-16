Rain and storms expected for Father's Day

Saturday brought mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid/upper 70s.

Most of our northern neighborhoods saw at least light rain during the day which could be the case again later into the night along with possible thunderstorms.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely for early on Father's Day which will see a sizable jump in temperatures with highs in the mid/upper 80s.

While the risk of severe weather is low, there could be heavy rainfall before the clouds gradually clear out although rain and thunderstorms are possible for Sunday night as well.

The beginning of the week will include multiple days in the low 90s and chances for showers and thunderstorms as we near the official start of Summer 2024 on Thursday.