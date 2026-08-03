Quiet weather today before midweek rain chances

Beautiful weather continues today. Light northerly winds will keep humidity low and temperatures comfortable, with highs in the low 80s. Skies will remain sunny, making it a great day to get outside. Later today, winds will shift to the south, bringing changes to our weather for tomorrow.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer, with highs in the mid-80s. While it will not be extremely humid, humidity levels will be more noticeable than they are today. Tuesday will also be breezy, especially during the first half of the day, with wind gusts near 25 mph. Clouds will increase throughout the day ahead of our next chance for rain.

Rain and thunderstorm chances arrive late Tuesday as a line of showers and thunderstorms moves through Tuesday night. Rain chances will linger into Wednesday. You could hear some thunder but severe weather is not expected. There may be pockets of heavy rain.

Drier weather returns for the end of the week.