Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Pre-Thanksgiving sunshine

Avi's forecast
Pre-Thanksgiving sunshine
Posted

Our high temperatures continue to sit above normal less than a week before Thanksgiving.
Friday highs will be close to the mid 40s with sunshine returning entering the weekend.
A mix of sun and clouds dominate the weekend skies with highs in the 50s as next week begins.
A major cooldown is on the way beginning right before Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids