Pre-Thanksgiving sunshine

Our high temperatures continue to sit above normal less than a week before Thanksgiving.
Friday highs will be close to the mid 40s with sunshine returning entering the weekend.
A mix of sun and clouds dominate the weekend skies with highs in the 50s as next week begins.
A major cooldown is on the way beginning right before Thanksgiving.
Posted
Our high temperatures continue to sit above normal less than a week before Thanksgiving.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.