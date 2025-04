Sunday night lows will be warmer than normal with lows only dropping into the mid/upper 40s and low 50s in some areas.

Monday highs will hit the low 70s, but we're expecting a day full of active weather.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening with an enhanced risk for severe weather.

Strong damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail are all possible.

There will be chances for rain during the middle of the upcoming week before a mostly sunny first weekend of May.