Possible early week rain

Our Sunday temperatures climbed up closer to normal with highs in the low 70s and mostly sunny skies.

There are chances for sprinkles in some areas tonight, but for the most part we're looking at a dry, mostly clear night with highs in the mid/upper 50s.

Temperatures will climb back into the low 80s on Monday with mostly sunny skies once again.

There are chances for showers beginning in the afternoon and even possible non-severe storms which could bring heavy rainfall into the evening.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to stay in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday through Saturday could see rain with a slight dip in temperatures with highs in the upper 70s.