While states to our south and east are going to see active weather today, here in Wisconsin we are in for pleasant Thanksgiving weather. Quiet conditions and mild temperatures will help make any travel plans a bit easier today.

Skies will be mostly cloudy, although we could see a few breaks of sunshine. Temperatures will be a little above average, reaching the low to mid-40s. Winds will pick up this afternoon, with gusts approaching 30 miles per hour, which may make it feel a bit cooler at times. Outside of the wind, it will be a nice day for any Thanksgiving plans!

Cloudy and windy conditions will continue overnight, with lows falling into the low 30s. Winds will begin to ease Friday afternoon. The day will start off cloudy, but we should see some sunshine by the end of the day. Highs will reach the upper 40s, making for a comfortable day for any Black Friday shopping.

Saturday looks nice as well, with plenty of sunshine and highs approaching 50 degrees. Sunday will be a bit cooler, with highs dropping back into the low 40s. There is a chance for a stray shower or a few flurries, although much of the day should remain quiet.

Cooler temperatures will stick around Monday before we begin to warm back up again heading into the start of December.