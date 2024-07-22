Perfect conditions to kick off Packers training camp!

It is the start of a big week for Northeast Wisconsin! EAA Airventure AND Packers training camp!

Weather conditions today are going to be great! Highs in the low 80s, low humidity, mostly calm winds, and sunny skies!

Tuesday isn't going to be as perfect.. We can expect rain showers and non thunderstorms across our neighborhoods during the day. Highs are a bit cooler into the upper 70s.

Mild weather returns for the middle of the week. Temps heat up later this week in the upper 80s! High pressure builds this weekend bringing us sunny skies and warm temperatures.

