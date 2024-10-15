Parkas today & T-Shirt weather this weekend

We need the rain after almost 20 days of sunshine - and we got some! Many neighborhoods saw rain showers yesterday. I am sad to say there were also some reports of sleet & snow also mixed in.

Tuesday will be the 3rd consecutive day with below normal highs as reinforcing shot of cold air lingers.

Winds will gust 30-40 mph today with highs only in the 40s & lower 50s. A few showers are also possible, and a snowflake or sleet pellet can't be ruled out.

A hard freeze is expected area-wide Wednesday morning. A freeze warning has been issued in MANY of our neighborhoods

After that, winds will switch to the SW by the afternoon and temps start to warm up again.

70s and sunshine rolls back in for the weekend.

