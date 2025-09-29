One more September day in the 80s

The last couple days of September will be sunny and warm, with our highs running 10-20 degrees warmer than normal.
With Monday highs expected to reach the low 80s, we'll flirt with our record high for September 29th.
We'll have mostly sunny skies throughout what should be a dry week with a warm start to October.
