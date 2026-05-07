One more frosty morning before a Friday warmup

Today will mark the third straight day with below-average temperatures. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid-50s. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s, so frost is likely again tonight. Make sure to protect any outdoor plants. After a chilly start Friday morning, afternoon temperatures will climb back into the 60s.

Today will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a few scattered showers, though any rain will be light. Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a stray shower possible. Another chance for showers arrives Saturday morning.