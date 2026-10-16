One more day of cooling off

This week's cool down continues today, with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 40s to low 50s. Temperatures will hold steady through the morning and much of the afternoon, while gusty winds make it feel even cooler. Wind gusts could approach 40 miles per hour this afternoon.

Scattered showers will linger through the first half of the day following yesterday’s rain. Conditions gradually dry out this afternoon, with clouds decreasing into the evening. Skies turn clear overnight, and winds begin to calm. That combination will allow temperatures to drop below freezing by early Saturday morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect for most of our counties tonight into tomorrow morning, so be sure to protect any sensitive plants.

After a chilly start, Saturday is shaping up to be a beautiful fall day. Sunshine will be abundant, with highs reaching the mid-50s. It will remain breezy, but winds shifting out of the south will help kick off a warming trend heading into the weekend.

By Sunday, temperatures will climb into the mid-60s under sunny skies. It will stay breezy, but overall, the weather looks great for outdoor plans.

The weather looks great for the Packers-Cowboys game. Temperatures will be around 65 degrees during the afternoon for tailgating, but don’t forget a jacket. Once the sun sets, temperatures will drop quickly, falling into the mid-50s around kickoff and reaching the low 50s by the end of the game.

The warming trend continues into next week as high pressure keeps conditions dry and temperatures steadily climb. Highs will return to the upper 60s by midweek, with a chance of temperatures reaching the 70s by the end of the week.