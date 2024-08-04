Officials say Tropical Storm Debby likely to bring 'catastrophic flooding' inland

As residents of Florida's Big Bend region prepare for a potential hurricane to start the week, those in Georgia and South Carolina should be preparing for "catastrophic flooding" last into Friday, the National Hurricane Center warned.

Tropical Storm Debby is churning in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, with top sustained winds of 65 mph. The tropical storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by late Sunday before making landfall on Monday. A hurricane warning was issued for the Big Bend of Florida.

While those along the coast will have to prepare for wind and storm surge, Georgia and South Carolina residents should be ready for "historic heavy rainfall" for much of the week.

RELATED STORY | NOAA expects 'extraordinary' 2024 Atlantic hurricane season

Forecasters say up to 20 inches could fall around Savannah, Georgia, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Although the storm will lose strength once inland, it is expected to stall over southern Georgia for several days.

Before the storm reaches Georgia and South Carolina, Florida had its emergency declaration approved by President Joe Biden. The declaration frees federal resources to assist in storm response.

Debby is the fourth named storm in the Atlantic basin this year.