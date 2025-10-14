October temperatures are back… for now

Tuesday is going to be a calm but cool fall day with increasing cloud cover throughout the day. As the day gets started, there will be partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 40s, gradually warming to a high near 60 degrees by mid to late afternoon. While the sun may peek through early, skies will become increasingly cloudy throughout the day.

As we head into tonight, temperatures will slowly drop into the upper 40s. Rain chances begin this evening and continue into the early morning Wednesday. Rain chances end in the morning, but clouds will stick around. Temperatures Wednesday will be in the upper 50s.

A few more days of seasonable temperatures before another warm-up begins at the end of the week.