October starts wet before beautiful fall weather arrives

The first morning of October is starting off rainy. Light rain will move through during the first half of the day as a cold front passes. Rain will taper off by the afternoon, but much of Thursday will remain cloudy.

Highs today will be slightly above average, reaching the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. It will be a bit humid early this morning, but as the front moves through, winds will shift to the northwest. Those northwest winds will bring in drier air, allowing humidity levels to drop through the afternoon. Temperatures will also begin to fall, with overnight lows dipping into the mid-40s.

Starting tomorrow, temperatures will become more seasonable, with highs in the mid-60s. By the start of next week, highs will cool further into the low 60s.

Behind the cold front, quieter weather moves in. Clouds will decrease overnight, with plenty of sunshine expected through the weekend and into the start of next week. There is a chance for a few showers overnight Saturday, but otherwise, the weather looks pleasant.

With mostly clear skies and cooler temperatures overnight, frost will be possible in the morning over the next few days.