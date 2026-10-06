Not quite done with warm weather

Yesterday brought a taste of fall, with morning temperatures dipping into the 30s and afternoon highs only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s. But that cool weather won’t last long.

A quick-moving system pushed through overnight, bringing some light rain to the area. The rain will taper off this morning, and while a few clouds linger early, skies will gradually clear. By this afternoon, we’ll see mostly sunny conditions.

The bigger story today will be the wind and a jump in temperatures. Winds will pick up behind the departing system, with southwest gusts potentially reaching 35 mph this afternoon. That southwest flow will also bring in warmer air, sending highs into the low to mid-70s today and again tomorrow, around 10 degrees above average.

Temperatures will ease back into the mid-60s toward the end of the week before warming up again. By this weekend, highs are expected to climb into the upper 70s, with some spots potentially reaching 80 degrees.

The warm up will come with mostly dry weather. The one exception could be Friday night, when a few showers are possible.