Not letting go of summer-like warmth yet

Yesterday was a breezy but beautiful day, with above-average temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Today will bring more of the same. Skies will remain sunny, with highs again running about 10 degrees above average in the low to mid-70s. While it won’t be as windy as yesterday, it will still be breezy this afternoon.

Winds shifted overnight and are now coming out of the northwest. That change in wind direction will eventually bring cooler air into the area.

Clear skies continue tonight, with temperatures dropping into the mid-40s. Highs tomorrow and Friday will be more seasonable, though still slightly above average, with temperatures in the mid-60s. Skies will remain mostly sunny through the end of the workweek.

Another change arrives this weekend. A warm front will lift into the area Friday night into Saturday, bringing increased cloud cover and the potential for a light shower overnight. Any rain that develops should be light. As the front moves through, winds will shift back out of the south, bringing warmer air into the area.

That warmer air will make for a very mild weekend, with highs running 15 to nearly 20 degrees above average. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s, with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions expected both Saturday and Sunday.

The weather looks awesome for the Packers-Bears game on Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies, breezy conditions and temperatures around 75 degrees at kickoff.

A cold front will move through at the start of next week, bringing increasing rain chances and a return to more typical fall temperatures.