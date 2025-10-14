Normal highs and evening rain

After a sunny start to Tuesday, more clouds will move into the area and give us some evening and overnight showers.
Wednesday highs will be almost exactly at our normal high temperature in the upper 50s with sunnier skies later in the day.
Our highs begin to warm up on Thursday going into Friday and Saturday when our highs will be far above normal.
More rain chances later this week are ahead.
