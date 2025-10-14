Nor'easter set to move off after swamping long stretch of US east coast

A storm is forecast to continue threatening heavy flooding, high winds and potentially heavy rainfall along the U.S. Northeast late on Monday.

The storm, which contributed to flooded beaches on Monday afternoon and brought winds of up to 60 miles per hour, is expected to move away from the coast starting on Monday.

Flood risks remained elevated across the mid-Atlantic to the Northeast late on Monday. Heavy rainfall stretched from the Carolinas to New England, prompting Delaware to activate the National Guard and forcing road closures and water rescues in South Carolina.

All of New Jersey declared a state of emergency starting on Saturday night and lasting through Monday. Southern counties in New York state were under emergency declarations. Coastal flood warnings applied to New York City and Long Island on Monday.

The weather was causing significant air travel delays into Monday evening, according to FlightAware. Airports in Boston and New York City led the nation in delays, ranging from half hour stretches for flights leaving Reagan National to delays for flights headed to Boston Logan International that stretched past three hours.