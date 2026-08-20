Nice Thursday before overnight rain

Yesterday was gorgeous and today brings more of the same. We’ll start Thursday on the cool side, with temperatures in the low 50s and some spots dipping into the 40s. But sunshine will quickly warm things up, with afternoon highs near 80 degrees. Low humidity will keep it feeling comfortable, and skies will remain mostly sunny for much of the day.

Clouds will begin building in from the north this evening, setting the stage for showers and thunderstorms overnight.

We’ll dry out to start Friday under a mix of sun and clouds, but scattered showers and thunderstorms become possible during the afternoon and evening. Increasing humidity will make Friday’s temperatures near 80 feel warmer and less comfortable than today.

Humidity begins to ease Saturday, bringing a return to more comfortable conditions by Sunday. Most of the weekend looks dry, although a few isolated showers could develop Saturday.