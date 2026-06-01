New month, same beautiful weather

The first days of June will bring more beautiful weather. Clouds will clear out this morning, leaving mostly sunny skies. There will be a breeze out of the northeast, and temperatures will be just above average, reaching the upper 70s. Early June temperatures are typically around 73 degrees.

Sunny conditions will stick around through at least Wednesday, and we stay warm for the rest of the week. Tuesday brings more temperatures in the 70s, and by Wednesday, much of the area will be back in the 80s.

The next chance for rain arrives late Thursday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible through the weekend.