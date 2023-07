Happy Independence Day!

July 4th: Humid and hot! Highs around 90 with mostly sunny skies. A chance of strong thunderstorms later in the evening hours and again through the overnight hours. Stay weather aware! Fireworks will most likely be impacted..

Wednesday: Highs in the upper 70s. Potential for severe weather throughout the day. Mix of sun and clouds

Thursday - Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Another chance of storms with temperatures near average in the low 80s.