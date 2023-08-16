NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Warmer Temps, Overnight thunder

Wednesday: Temperatures above average in the mid to low 80s. Very breezy! Winds from the Southwest around 10-20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph. Mostly sunny skies. Likely non-severe storms into the overnight hours. Small hail and local heavy rain can be expected.

Thursday: Early morning thunderstorms with the possibility of rain showers in the morning. Clearing into the afternoon to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Highs near 80, sunny skies.

Weekend: MUCH hotter and well above average. Highs in the low 90s. Mostly sunny and dry.

Monday: Chance of rain, highs in the mid 80s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 80s.