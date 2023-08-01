NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Warm, not Humid

Tuesday: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. Very comfortable with low dew points Smoke lingers today, clearing overnight. Healthy air quality levels as the smoke is mainly in the upper atmosphere.

Wednesday: High temperatures near 90 degrees. Showers likely.

Thursday: Highs in the upper 80s and partly cloudy skies. The start of the Wisconsin State Fair shaping up to be a nice summer day.

Friday: Highs in the low 80s, partly cloudy skies.

Saturday: Highs in the low 80s, partly cloudy skies.

Sunday: Highs in the low 80s, chance of showers and storms.

