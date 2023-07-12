NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Temperatures below average, chance of rain

Wednesday: Chance of showers and storms this afternoon. Widespread accumulating rain possible, mainly to the south. Highs in the 70s, but highs in 60s are possible if there is no sunshine. Could see up to an inch accumulation in Fond du Lac County.

Thursday: Sun & clouds with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers or storms are possible.

Friday: Afternoon shower/storm following sunny skies. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Sunny with highs in the low/mid 80s. Chance for a storm especially on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday: Lots of sun, highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs closer to average in the low 80s.