Tuesday: Temperatures return to normal in the upper 70s across Northeast Wisconsin. Mostly sunny skies. Light northerly winds.

Wednesday: Temperatures above average in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies. Chance of storms into the overnight hours.

Thursday: Chance of rain in the morning. Clearing into the afternoon to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Highs near 80, sunny.

Weekend: MUCH hotter and well above average. Highs in the low 90s. Mostly sunny and dry.