Monday: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. VERY Smoky, even thicker this afternoon.

Tuesday: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. Smoke lingers today.

Wednesday: High temperatures near 90 degrees. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Thursday: Highs in the upper 80s with a chance of showers.

Friday: Highs in the low 80s, partly cloudy skies.

Saturday: Highs in the low 80s, partly cloudy skies.

Sunday: Highs in the low 80s, chance of showers and storms.