NBC 26 Weather Forecast - LOTS of Rain Monday

Lauren's Forecast
Posted at 10:12 AM, Aug 14, 2023
Monday: Lots of rain across all of Wisconsin. SE Wisconsin has a flood watch that expires at 11 pm. Areas near Milwaukee could see over 3 inches of rain today. Temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, which is about 10 degrees below average.

Tuesday: Temperatures closer to normal in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny skies

Wednesday: Temperatures above average in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies
Thursday: Chance of rain in the morning. Highs near 80
Friday: Highs near 80, sunny.

Weekend: Highs in the mid 80s. Mostly sunny and dry.

