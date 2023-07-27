NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Hottest Day yet, Overnight Storms

Thursday: Very hot and humid! Highs in the mid to low 90s. Heat indices nearing 100 degrees. Mostly sunny. skies before a chance of storms later tonight into the early morning hours Friday.

Friday: Highs around 90 degrees. Chances of rain early in the morning and the storms later in the evening.

Saturday: Highs in the upper 70s. Much cooler and drier air. Mostly sunny skies.

Sunday: Highs near 80 degrees. Mostly sunny skies

Monday: Sunny skies highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Sunny skies highs in the mid 80s.

