Watch Now
Weather

Actions

NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Hottest Day yet, Overnight Storms

Lauren's Forecast
Posted at 9:34 AM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 10:34:22-04

Thursday: Very hot and humid! Highs in the mid to low 90s. Heat indices nearing 100 degrees. Mostly sunny. skies before a chance of storms later tonight into the early morning hours Friday.

Friday: Highs around 90 degrees. Chances of rain early in the morning and the storms later in the evening.
Saturday: Highs in the upper 70s. Much cooler and drier air. Mostly sunny skies.
Sunday: Highs near 80 degrees. Mostly sunny skies
Monday: Sunny skies highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Sunny skies highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.