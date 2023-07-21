NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Hot Weekend, Hotter Week

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Clouds return later tonight. Slight chance of showers this afternoon

Saturday: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance for afternoon storms. Could pick up a couple tenths of an inch of rain.

Sunday: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance for an evening rain shower.

Monday: Highs in the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday: Highs in the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies. Chance for an isolated rain shower

Wednesday: 90s!! Hot and a chance of storms