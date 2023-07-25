Watch Now
NBC 26 Weather Forecast - HOT Temperatures this Week

Posted at 6:36 AM, Jul 25, 2023
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs around 90. Smoke lingers. Air Quality Alert out until noon. Clouds building in across the area this evening.
Wednesday: Highs in the upper 80s. Current models showing showers in the mid day. Skies clear by the evening.
Thursday: Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Mostly sunny.
Friday: Highs in the low 80s Chance of rain in the morning and the evening.
Weekend: Highs in the mid 80s.

