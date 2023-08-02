Watch Now
NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Hot, Humid, Chance of Showers

Posted at 6:28 AM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 07:28:07-04

Wednesday: High temperatures near 90 degrees. Cloudy skies with isolated showers likely. Not expecting much in terms of rainfall. Strong westerly wind gusts around 20 mph this afternoon.

Thursday: Highs in the upper near 90 degrees and humid. Chance of isolated showers.

Friday: Highs in the low 80s, partly cloudy skies.
Saturday: Highs in the low 80s, partly cloudy skies. The weather for Packers Family night looks good!
Sunday: Highs in the low 80s, chance of showers and storms.

Monday: Highs near 80 with partly cloudy skies.
Tuesday: Highs near 80 with partly cloudy skies.

