NBC 26 Weather Forecast: Hot and Humid Holiday Weekend

Posted at 10:15 AM, Jun 30, 2023
Air Quality Alert remains in effect through 12pm Friday.
Areas of smoke will continue, thinning as the day progresses. Air Quality has remained unhealthy this morning across much of the area. Hot and humid weather 10 degrees above average, nearing 90.

Saturday: Sun & clouds. Small chances of showers across all of Northeast Wisconsin. Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Small chances of showers across all of Northeast Wisconsin. Highs in the lower 80s.

3rd & 4th of July: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm possible. Temps could be hot with 80s & 90s.

Wednesday: Highs in the 90s and a chance of storms.

