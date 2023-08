Friday: Highs in the low to mid 80s, clouds increasing throughout the day. A comfortable summer day with average temperatures and less humidity.

Saturday: Highs in the low 80s, partly cloudy skies. The weather for Packers Family night looks good!

Sunday: Highs in the low 80s, Showers and storms likely throughout the day.

Monday: Highs near 80 with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday: Highs near 80 with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday: Chance of rain showers and highs in the low 80s.