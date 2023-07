Monday: Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs closer to average in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday: Highs in the 80s. Chance of rain.

Friday: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Weekend: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.