NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Cloudy today, warm weekend ahead

Posted at 6:35 AM, Jul 20, 2023
Thursday: High temperatures back below average in the upper 70s. Gusty northerly winds around 15-20 mph. Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers across the area. No severe weather expected.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s
Saturday: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance for afternoon storms.
Sunday: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance for an evening rain shower.

Monday: Highs in the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies.
Tuesday: Highs in the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies. Chance for an isolated rain shower

