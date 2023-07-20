NBC 26 Weather Forecast - Cloudy today, warm weekend ahead

Thursday: High temperatures back below average in the upper 70s. Gusty northerly winds around 15-20 mph. Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers across the area. No severe weather expected.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s

Saturday: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance for afternoon storms.

Sunday: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance for an evening rain shower.

Monday: Highs in the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday: Highs in the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies. Chance for an isolated rain shower

