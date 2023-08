Friday: Rain showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Most of Wisconsin is under a SPC slight risk. Most locations will see 0.25"-0.50" of rain but locally higher amounts are possible with storms. Cooler temps with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Weekend: Highs near 80. Mostly sunny and dry.

Monday: More widespread rain in the forecast. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Highs near 80. Mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Chance of showers. Highs near 80.