NBC 26 Weather Forecast 8/21 AM

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs near average around 80 degrees. Chance for thunderstorms after midnight.

Tuesday: Thunderstorms in the morning. Clearing to sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs near 80.

Wednesday: Hot and Humid. Highs in the 90s. Mostly sunny skies and a chance of evening thunderstorms.

Thursday: Hot and Humid. Highs in the 90s. Mostly sunny skies and a chance of evening thunderstorms.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

Weekend: Cooler, with highs in the low 70s. Mostly sunny skies.

