NBC 26 Weather Forecast 8/21 AM

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs near average around 80 degrees. Chance for thunderstorms after midnight.
Tuesday: Thunderstorms in the morning. Clearing to sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs near 80.
Wednesday: Hot and Humid. Highs in the 90s. Mostly sunny skies and a chance of evening thunderstorms.
Thursday: Hot and Humid. Highs in the 90s. Mostly sunny skies and a chance of evening thunderstorms.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.
Weekend: Cooler, with highs in the low 70s. Mostly sunny skies.
Posted at 9:36 AM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 10:36:29-04
Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs near average around 80 degrees. Chance for thunderstorms after midnight.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.