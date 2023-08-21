NBC 26 Weather Forecast 8/21 AM

Watch Now
Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs near average around 80 degrees. Chance for thunderstorms after midnight.
Tuesday: Thunderstorms in the morning. Clearing to sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs near 80.
Wednesday: Hot and Humid. Highs in the 90s. Mostly sunny skies and a chance of evening thunderstorms.
Thursday: Hot and Humid. Highs in the 90s. Mostly sunny skies and a chance of evening thunderstorms.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.
Weekend: Cooler, with highs in the low 70s. Mostly sunny skies.

