NBC 26 Weather Forecast 7/28 AM - Seasonable Temperatures, Chance of Storms

Friday: Highs around 80 degrees. Chances of rain early in the morning and the storms later in the afternoon and evening. We could see some strong/ severe storms later further to the south

Saturday: Highs in the upper 70s. Much cooler and drier air. Mostly sunny skies.

Sunday: Highs near 80 degrees. Mostly sunny skies

Monday: Sunny skies highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Sunny skies highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: High temperatures near 90 degrees. Chance of showers in the evening

Thursday: Highs in the mid 80s with a chance of showers.