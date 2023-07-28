Watch Now
NBC 26 Weather Forecast 7/28 AM - Seasonable Temperatures, Chance of Storms

Posted at 6:07 AM, Jul 28, 2023
Friday: Highs around 80 degrees. Chances of rain early in the morning and the storms later in the afternoon and evening. We could see some strong/ severe storms later further to the south

Saturday: Highs in the upper 70s. Much cooler and drier air. Mostly sunny skies.
Sunday: Highs near 80 degrees. Mostly sunny skies

Monday: Sunny skies highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Sunny skies highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: High temperatures near 90 degrees. Chance of showers in the evening
Thursday: Highs in the mid 80s with a chance of showers.

