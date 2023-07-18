NBC 26 Weather Forecast 7/18 - Cloudy skies keeping temperatures below average again.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies to start off the day., More clouds building into the afternoon. High temperatures are still slightly below average in the upper 70s. Winds are out of the west up to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. Showers and thunderstorms later in the day. No severe weather expected.

Thursday: High temperatures back below average in the upper 70s. Cloudy with a chance of rain across the area. No severe weather expected.

Friday: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Weekend: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.