NBC 26 Weather Forecast 6/2/23 PM

Tonight: Temperature lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s with mostly clear skies and light northeast winds.

Saturday: Another very warm day away from Lake Michigan. Northeast winds should affect more areas further inland with high temperatures in the mid 70s by the lake and some lower to mid 80s around the Bay. Further inland, high temperatures should rise to near 90 once again. It looks like we will see a few pop up showers and storms in areas of the Northwoods during the afternoon.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with another warm day under high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: A cold front moves through from the north. We will see a slight chance of a shower or storm on Monday along the front. Temperatures will rise into the lower to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Cooler and sunny for our Tuesday. Highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures slowly rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s by the end of the work week.