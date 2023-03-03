NBC 26 Weather Forecast - 3/3/23 AM

A large storm system is missing our area to the south. That means we’ll keep your Friday cloudy and dry with highs in the upper 30s.

Saturday, a weak disturbance may bring a few afternoon or evening rain or snow showers, but this should be quite minor. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Sunday looks fairly nice with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 40s. The thing you’ll notice most Sunday will be the wind picking up.

The next chance of significant rain or snow looks to be Sunday night through pars of Monday, but it’s too early to make the exact call on what we’ll see in the area. Highs would be either side of 40°.

