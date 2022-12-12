NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/12/22 PM

Winter storm watches are in effect for areas north of Highway 29 Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

Tonight, cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s with light east winds at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday, cloudy skies, temperatures in the mid to upper 30s with breezy east and southeast winds around 5- 15 mph.

Tuesday night, precipitation moves into the area from the west and southwest. We will see some wintry mix move in, some snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain are all on the table.

Some ice accumulation is possible, especially north and northwest of the Fox Valley during the day Wednesday. Later at night into Thursday, we will see temperatures come down with a new area of precipitation ramping up. We should see widespread wintry mix or snow develop with snowfall accumulations in excess over six inches especially north of Highway 29. Several inches of snowfall likely will accumulate in the Fox Valley as well.

Some wintry mix continues during the day Thursday with some snow showers or flurries on Friday.