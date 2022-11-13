NBC 26 Weather Forecast 10/13/22 PM

Chilly weather continues for the foreseeable future. Temperatures fall into the lower to mid 20s tonight with mostly cloudy skies.

Mondays forecast calls for highs in the mid 30s with mostly cloudy weather and light southeast winds around 5 mph. We could see some light lake effect snow showers move onshore along our lakeshore counties. A better chance of snow moves in late Monday night and Tuesday.

We will see the first widespread snowfall of the season Tuesday into Wednesday with accumulations possibly up to 2 inches. However with that being said, the snowfall totals will be without any melting which will happen since highs will climb into the mid 30s.

Flurries and snow showers will stick around into Friday morning, followed by some quiet weather for the weekend.