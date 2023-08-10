Watch Now
NBC 26 Forecast - Sun Today, Storms Tomorrow

Posted at 6:49 AM, Aug 10, 2023
Thursday: Highs in the near 80. Lots of sunshine. New drought monitor comes out today. Winds out of the northwest around 10 mph.

Friday: Rain showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Most of Wisconsin is under a SPC slight risk. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain totals ~ 0.5 inches. Higher in thunderstorms.

Weekend: Highs near 80. Mostly sunny and dry.

Monday: More rain in the forecast. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Highs near 80. Mostly sunny skies.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Chance of showers. Highs near 80.

