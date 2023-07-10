NBC 26 Forecast - Hot temperatures to kick off the week

Monday: Lots of sunshine with highs near 90-95. Thunderstorms possible mainly after sunset. We are going to see stronger storms further across the North woods. A slight risk across Northeast Wisconsin. Southeasterly winds gusting to 25 mph.
Tuesday: Chance of showers before the sun comes up. Highs in the lower 80s, which is closer to average.
Wednesday: Chance of showers and storms. Widespread accumulating rain. Very low possibility for thunder storms. Highs in the 70s, but highs in 60s are possible if there is no sun.
Thursday: Cloudy with highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain.
Weekend: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
Posted at 9:19 AM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 10:19:37-04
