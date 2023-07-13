NBC 26 Forecast - Getting Warmer into the Weekend

Thursday: Sun & clouds with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers are possible. Winds from the southwest up to 10 mph. Clouds clearing overnight.

Friday: Afternoon shower/storm following sunny skies. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds are stronger around 10-15 mph. We could also see some wildfire smoke building across NE Wisconsin.

Saturday: Sunny with highs in the low/mid 80s. Chance for a storm especially on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Sunday: Lots of sun, highs in the low 80s. Chance for a shower later in the day.

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs closer to average in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.