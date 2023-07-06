NBC 26 Forecast - Cooler, Refreshing air into the weekend

Thursday: After showers rolled through this morning, an area of high pressure will build in and clear clouds and showers. Mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Below average highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Sunny with highs near 80. Southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs near 80. Very slight chance of showers in the evening.

Sunday: Temperatures near average in the low 80s. Partly sunny.

Monday & Tuesday: Chance of showers and thunder, especially Monday night. Highs in the upper 70s.